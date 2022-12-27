DURHAM – NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, announced it will kick off its spring 2023 grants cycle with information sessions throughout the state.
The sessions will highlight NC IDEA’s two upcoming grant opportunities supporting ambitious, growth-oriented companies:
• NC IDEA MICRO awards small, project-based grants in the amount of $10K to young companies looking to validate and advance their idea.
• NC IDEA SEED offers early stage companies the critical funding they need to scale faster. The $50K grants are awarded to innovative startups with a proven concept – even if they are not yet profitable.
Interested applicants may attend any of the following information sessions to learn more about NC IDEA’s grant opportunities and gain insight on how to write a competitive application. Learn more on how to apply, what NC IDEA looks for in an application, and which opportunity may be most appropriate and beneficial for you and your company.
• Info Session via WEBINAR – Monday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m.
• Asheville Info Session – Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. (during 1 Million Cups)
• Triangle Info Session – Monday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.
• Winston-Salem Info Session – Tuesday, Jan. 24 at noon
• Wilmington Info Session– Thursday, Jan. 26 at noon
• Charlotte Info Session – Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
In addition to the information sessions, applicants can also schedule Virtual Office Hours from Jan. 30 to Feb. 24. To register for any of the information sessions or sign up for Virtual Office Hours, visit www.ncidea.org/spring-2023. NC IDEA MICRO and NC IDEA SEED grant applications open on Jan. 30, 2023 and close on Feb. 27, 2023 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.