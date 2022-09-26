DURHAM – NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, announced 22 semi-finalists from across the state in its 34th SEED grant cycle.
“This cycle reflected a competitive field of diverse applicants across industry and founder demographics,” said Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA. “Nearly half of the companies moving forward are familiar to us for having previously received a MICRO grant. It is great to see the MICRO program diversify the pool of prospective grantees and level the playing field,” Ruhe concluded.
The 22 Fall 2022 NC IDEA SEED Semi-Finalists include:
Animal Cancer Dx – Raleigh, NC
AuthorLoyalty – Waxhaw, NC
Bake Eat Love – Raleigh, NC
Boreas Monitoring – Wrightsville Beach, NC
Brilliant Sole – Wilmington, NC
Bristles, Inc. – Durham, NC
Clever Education Solutions – Raleigh, NC
Ignyte IQ – Clayton, NC
Kind Cultures – Wilmington, NC
LabRunner – Raleigh, NC
LatticeAI – Cary, NC
MyMatR – Raleigh, NC
OpiAID, LLC – Wilmington, NC
Phase Dock Inc. – Raleigh, NC
Ponybox Clothing – Charlotte, NC
Quadridox – Hillsborough, NC
ROSA Technology, LLC – Chapel Hill, NC
Silverquicken Education, Inc. – Carrboro, NC
Social Cascade – Raleigh, NC
Spring & Mulberry – Raleigh, NC
Uviquity, Inc. – Raleigh, NC
Worxstr – Charlotte, NC
Semi-finalists have been invited to submit a full proposal with greater details by early October. Finalists will then be selected to present before a review panel comprised of experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs. Grant recipients will be announced live on Nov. 15 at the foundation's Ecosystem Summit in Winston-Salem.
The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.
