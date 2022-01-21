DURHAM – NC IDEA alongside the leadership of the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council announced the organization has awarded $525,000 in Growth Grants to seven Black-founded former NC IDEA SEED grant recipients.
Three of the winners are from Charlotte.
“Today the world celebrates the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., an icon of the modern civil rights era. Inspired by his teachings and our desire to expand equitable economic empowerment with entrepreneurship, the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council, with support from the NC IDEA Board and staff, are announcing Growth Grants to seven Black-founded companies,” said Thom Ruhe, CEO of NC IDEA.
“These founders are leaders in the Black Entrepreneurship community and this funding will accelerate their growth while hopefully encouraging other minority founders to follow in their footsteps,” Ruhe continued. “In making these unprecedented grants, we hope it will likewise inspire other organizations to rethink their approach to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” Ruhe concluded.
The seven NC BEC Growth Grant grant recipients are:
- BatteryXchange, a sharing economy platform providing device charging on the go, and marketing services to amplify the voices of small businesses.
- Freeman Capital, a new automated trading company that brings wealth empowerment to the middle class and millennials.
- Smart Girls HQ, which creates engaging content and facilitates exciting experiences that enable elementary-aged girls to achieve STEM Career Literacy by age 12.
The NC BEC Growth Grants were awarded to former NC IDEA SEED grant recipients with primary headquarters in North Carolina with at least one founder actively working at the company identifying as Black or African-American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.