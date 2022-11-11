RALEIGH – The NC Craft Brewers Guild presented N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson with the 2022 Legislative Leadership Award.
Each year, the NC Craft Brewers Guild recognizes one member of the House and one member of the Senate, who have worked to champion issues important to North Carolina’s craft beer industry. The guild also recognized N.C. Rep. Tim Mofitt.
The guild said recipients have demonstrated their dedication to helping protect the rights of North Carolina breweries and craft common sense legislative reforms that allow a friendly business environment for our industry.
“From helping us to reform laws around beverage permitting, to making permanent the extension of premises for outdoor seating, to providing clarification on the sales and use tax exemption for alcoholic beverage manufacturing equipment, it is an honor to recognize these two NC legislators who have made it the NC craft brewing industry a priority,” according to the guild.
