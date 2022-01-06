RALEIGH – Lisa Parker has assumed the role of executive director for the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild following the retirement of Rich Greene at the close of 2021.
Parker has worked with the NC Craft Brewers Guild since 2015, most recently holding the position of associate director.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Lisa step into this new role,” said Micah Niebauer, vice president of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild and the CEO/co-founder of Southern Pines Brewing Company. “Lisa has passionately served our craft breweries for years, and she will do a wonderful job continuing the guild's legacy of impact and furthering the community aspect that makes this industry so special to our state.”
Parker said she was excited to begin a new chapter.
“We have a great team at the guild and a dedicated board of directors,” she said. “I look forward to what we will build together as we continue to promote and protect our businesses across the state.”
The previous director, Rich Greene, began his tenure in October 2018 and led the guild through a period of growth and unprecedented challenges, as the craft beer industry faced the struggles of the COVID -19 pandemic. Greene lobbied for the safe reopening of brewery taprooms.
The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild is a 501c6 not-for-profit trade association supporting the independent craft brewers of our state through advocacy and education. North Carolina has over 380 independent craft breweries and brewpubs.
