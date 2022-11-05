CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed Nautical Bowls as the shopping center’s newest tenant.
Nautical Bowls will host its official opening Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free bowl.
Nautical Bowls consists of gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, soy-free, contain zero refined sugars, and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients. They are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel lives.
Nautical Bowls is located at 8040-400 Providence Road.
Visit https://nauticalbowls.com/ for details.
