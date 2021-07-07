CUTLINE
Amie Ha and her husband, Tony, celebrate winning Best Nail Salon at the Best of the Weekly reception June 24 at the Hampton Inn & Suites SouthPark at Phillips Place. The theme of the reception was Great Gatsby. Justin Vick/CMG photo
Nail salon seizes opportunity during pandemic
By Justin Vick
CHARLOTTE – Amie Ha did not let COVID-19 eat away at her business.
When COVID prevented customers from coming inside Aloha Nails last year, she offered emergency nail removal kits that clients could use at home. She then donated those profits to a GoFundMe account to supply masks and face shields to health care workers. Aloha Nails circulated hundreds of face shields and masks to nonprofits across the region.
Readers of South Charlotte Weekly rewarded Ha with nominations for Small Business Person of the Year as well as the title of Best Nail Salon through the newspaper's Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the fourth year in a row.
Ha credits customer service for the nail salon's loyal client base.
“We know them by name,” Ha said. “We see them as a second family. That's how we treat them when they come in . When you know that person personally, they are going to come back.”
Nails were a part of the family business. She worked part-time in salons while in school. After graduating, she pursued new opportunities. She owns the Aloha Nails at Blakeney Shopping Center. Her sister owns the Rea Farms location.
Ha and her husband, Tony, have long thought about expanding the nail salon because the space was always packed. But they pushed that dream aside given the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“When COVID hit, we were hesitant because of the economy,” she said.
But when the dry cleaners next to Aloha Nails closed, the landlord approached the nail salon about the possibility of taking on the additional space. Ha explained that even though expanding right now is kind of risky, they expect demand to return back to pre-pandemic levels.
The expansion should take about three or four months. It will increase the number of pedicure chairs from 12 to 20 and the number of manicurist tables from 10 to 14.
“It's going to be bigger, more modern,” Ha said. “It's going to be beautiful.”
INFOBOX: Want to go?
Aloha Nails is located at 9935 Rea Road within the Blakeney Shopping Center. Call 704-845-2600 or visit https://alohanailsblakeney.com for details.
