RALEIGH – The N.C. Pesticide Board recently approved settlement agreements for cases in Carteret, Davidson, Duplin, Guilford, Lenoir, Macon, Mecklenburg, Nash, Orange, Pender, Pitt, Rowan and Washington counties.
Settlements in Mecklenburg are as follows:
• Christopher Lee Kikes, manager of Fatboys produce in Charlotte, agreed to pay $1,000 for applying a fire ant insecticide around produce, which is a manner of use inconsistent with the product’s labeling.
• Khamla Vongvoraseng, of Veggie on the Run, agreed to pay $1,000 for applying a fire ant insecticide around produce, which is a manner of use inconsistent with the product’s labeling.
