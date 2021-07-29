WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has expanded MyChart Bedside to 12 hospitals across the communities it serves.
MyChart Bedside is an extension of Novant Health’s patient portal, MyChart, and allows patients to access their health information on a tablet while in the hospital or from their own mobile device.
The offering was previously available through a pilot program at three hospitals in Charlotte and is now available at the following locations:
• Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
• Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
• Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center
• Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
• Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
• Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
• Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
• Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
• Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
• Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
• Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
• Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
“Improving the patient experience is a top priority for Novant Health and that often starts with easier access to health information,” said Jill McKinney, Novant Health's senior director of IT applications. “More than 1 million Novant Health patients use MyChart to communicate with their care team and we’re always looking for ways to make the tool more robust. Following a two-year MyChart Bedside pilot program that ended with positive patient feedback, we’re excited to expand this service to more facilities.”
MyChart Bedside allows patients and their families to interact with their medical record and care plan during a hospital stay. The app is accessible from a tablet on the nursing unit or through the patient’s own mobile
device and allows patients to:
• View vitals, labs and medications
• Access education materials
• View and chat with the care team
• View scheduled events, such as an upcoming surgery
Additionally, the app allows the patient to make non-urgent requests for items such as blankets and ice and even provides access to games and entertainment. MyChart Bedside data will also automatically sync with a patient’s existing MyChart account.
