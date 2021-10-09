=SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Mower has expanded its digital department with the addition of team members, including Venessa Quinn and Melina Jorizzo in the Charlotte office.
The company specializes in marketing, advertising and public relations.
Quinn serves as strategy director, performance marketing. She spent more than a decade at Resolution, a multi-office, digital media agency owned by Omnicom. She led a team as an associate director for paid search, paid social, video and programmatic and has managed performance media programs for Lowes, Unilever, Honey Baked Ham and pharma accounts.
Melina Jorizzo serves as senior associate, performance marketing. Before joining Mower, Jorizzo held several analyst roles at agencies evaluating and optimizing in-market Google advertising programs. She enjoys digging deep to find new ways to evaluate performance and optimize data.
