MONROE – The Monroe City Council was not willing to allow 25.7 acres zoned for general business along East Roosevelt Boulevard to be developed into an 84-lot subdivision.
The council was not swayed by MI Homes’ development plans for Willoughby Park – even as the homebuilder offered to double the plan’s landscape buffer and remove a handful of homes.
“I don’t have a problem with smaller lots or even small houses like they are planning, but it needs to have a little more interest, a little more architectural detail, a little more longevity – not just something that will be salable maybe for the next decade,” Council Member James Kerr said before offering a motion to deny the proposal.
Chad Lloyd, of MI Homes, said his firm was guided by the city’s land-use plan, which called for two to four dwelling units per acre in that area. Lloyd’s project came in at 3.2 units per acre.
“We’re not asking for anything out of the ordinary from what we have done in the past,” Lloyd said.
Some of the other neighborhoods in the firm’s portfolio include Stallings Brook, Poplin Grove, Kellerton Place and Secret Landing, which is under development.
“We’re doing really well with those customers,” Lloyd told the council. “It has encouraged us to continue wanting to invest in Monroe.”
But Council Member Freddie Freeman told MI Homes that his colleagues hear all the time from constituents who are disappointed when new developments open next to existing homes begin clearing their sites.
“All of our city is changing,” Gordon said. “ I know that we have some higher densities allowed as we go forward, but I don’t mind telling you what we hear most up here as representatives of the citizens is density. Typically when you’re trying to reach that maximum four (units per acre) we all start to get a little shaky, frankly. When I see 5,000-square-foot lots in there – that’s a small lot – even for people that don’t like yard work. Once you put a house on it and the setbacks on the sides front and back, you don’t have much left. That’s all I’m saying. It may influence how we vote.”
Lloyd explained that reducing the number of homes in the plan would increase prices in order to cover fixed costs as well as very sharp increases in land development and vertical construction costs.
At one point during the discussion, MI Homes offered to increase the landscape buffer from 25 to 50 feet and drop three or four units down the middle of the site. This was in addition to changes made after the planning board meeting.
Council Member Angelia James said when a developer revises a proposal after the planning board recommends denial, there’s no way for the council to know if the planning board would be OK with those changes.
Bob Yanacsek, speaking during the public comment period, suggested the council send the project back to the planning board since the developer was willing to change the density. Otherwise, he encouraged the council to deny it.
Two other residents spoke during the public comment period, including one born and raised in Monroe. He urged the council to make Monroe more attractive to high-end developments like what is seen in Waxhaw.
Erica Jenkins, who moved to Monroe nine months ago, said there’s something special about the city but this particular development lacked creativity.
“What makes what they’re bringing special?” she asked. “What are they bringing that’s adding value to the city?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.