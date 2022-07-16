CHARLOTTE – Atlanta-based Monday Night Brewing plans to open its fifth taproom in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.
Providence Group Capital acquired the property in February 2021 with the vision of transforming the former automotive shop into a food hall. That was until they crossed paths with the team at Monday Night Brewing.
“We spent a lot of time with the Monday Night team in both Charlotte and Atlanta, and it was immediately evident that they would be the perfect match for South End’s laid-back and fun-loving culture,” Providence Group Capital Partner Eric Nichols said. “They have cultivated a distinct community at each of their locations by embracing the vibrancy of the neighborhood, while also offering some of the most innovative and exceptional beers.”
Monday Night Brewing first launched its operations in Atlanta in 2011 after several years of homebrewing by its three co-founders: Jeff Heck, Joel Iverson and Jonathan Baker. They opened their first taproom and production facility in 2013 in West Midtown Atlanta, focusing on core beer production and extravagant IPAs billed under their industry-renowned Hop Hut series.
Monday Night Garage opened in 2017 in Southwest Atlanta, which is home to its barrel-aged, sour and experimental beer programs. In recent years, further expansion followed in Birmingham, Alabama and Nashville, Tennessee.
“The South End is an incredibly exciting locale to debut our broad beer portfolio in the great state of North Carolina,” CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Heck. “Not only is Charlotte our fifth taproom, but North Carolina is also the fourth state we’ll be expanding our distribution to. We are thrilled to join the beer scene and community in North Carolina, which we have long admired.”
Monday Night Brewing’s Charlotte taproom is under construction at 2217 South Tryon St., with an anticipated opening in early 2023. The 8,500 square feet building, on 1.13 acres, will offer one of South End’s largest outdoor open spaces.
Patrons can look forward to a diverse tap list, sweeping outdoor spaces, hand-crafted Neapolitan-style pizzas and a curated wine and cocktail program.
Learn more at www.mondaynightbrewing.com
