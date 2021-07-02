Best Golf Course: Pine Lake Country Club
The 18-hole, 72-par course has an appealing natural backdrop. Organizations like Mint Hill Kiwanis, Daniel Meggs Foundation, Joe Maus Foundation hold charity tournaments at Pine Lake Country Club.
Best Dance Studio: Mint Hill Dance Center
Owner Whitleigh Cook is having a great 2021, having won the Tina Ross Leadership Award for Community Involvement from the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce. She instills confidence in youth through a series of classes and competitions.
Best Gym: The Core Sports Performance
Donovan Davis and Audrey Toscano-Davis, former athletic standouts at North Greenville University, own the fitness center, which offers programs targeting agility, balance, speed and strength in athletes. There's also training classes for adults.
Best Sports Activity: Big Air Trampoline Park
The indoor trampoline park offers a change of pace from your average birthday party or summer afternoon with the kids. One of the most unique offerings is cosmic trampolining, complete with music, lasers, strobe lights and virtual reality.
