Best Boutique: Sardis Marketplace
Sardis Marketplace describes itself as a one-stop shop for personal and gift items. The diversity of the inventory paired with the sheer size of the space provide apparel vendors a great opportunity to be seen by shoppers.
Best Consignment Store: Sardis Marketplace
More than 60 vendors can be found inside Sardis Marketplace's 20,000-square-foot space. The store also holds outdoor pop-up shops with even more vendors. It's a great place to shop for furniture, home décor and gifts.
Best Home Decor: Sardis Marketplace
Sardis Marketplace is not just a fun venue to shop for furniture and home décor, but it's a great place to get ideas on designing a room or home. The store hires staff with an eye for design and showcasing merchandise.
Best Gift Shop: The Gift Workshop
Katherine DePrater opened The Gift Workshop in 2018 as a DIY boutique, but she pivoted during the pandemic to offer flowers and retail inventory. She serves on the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Best Antiques: Antique Alley
Billed as the “oldest antique dealer mall in the Charlotte area,” Antique Alley has been around for 30 years. Inside the 5,000-square-foot space, customers can find older chairs, tables, cabinets and home décor.
Best Jewelry Store: Kings Jewelry
Suat and Steve Pamukci have owned and operated Kings Jewelry for more than 15 years. In addition to selling alluring jewelry, the store offers custom design, cleaning, stone setting, remounting, resizing, engraving and many other services.
