Best Attorney: Laura Budd
Budd serves as managing partner for Weaver | Budd Attorneys at Law, which specializes in civil litigation, corporate law, family law and estate planning. She also serves as board president of the Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association.
Best Real Estate Agent: Connie Massetti
Massetti and her real estate partner, Mark Blythe, work out of Allen Tate's Matthews-Mint Hill office. The duo usually is recognized among the office's top monthly performers. They understand the market inside and out.
Best Moving Company: Reign Moving Solutions
The company can assist with residential and commercial moves. It offers packing and storage solutions. Staff also takes care to ensure there's no damage to floors or stair railings during moves.
Best Wedding Planner: Eliza Paige Weddings & Events
Company founders Karen Van Buskirk and Ashton Wilkins can enter at various phases of the wedding planning process, ranging from the beginning to tying up loose ends leading up to the big day.
Best Bank: Truist
BB&T and SunTrust merged to form Truist in 2019. The transition of converting local BB&T branches to Truist will continue through 2022.
Best Event Planner: The Southern Gourmet
The company closed the Southern Garden Events portion of its business in March and is focusing on The Southern Gourmet, which is a full-service catering company. Staff envisions opening a restaurant and bar.
Best Tax Preparation: Davies, Goldstein & Associates
Frank Davies and Jack Goldstein head up this firm of certified public accountants. The company has been serving the area since 2005. Staff can help with tax returns for individuals, corporations, nonprofits, homeowner associations, trusts and estates.
Best Cleaning Service: MH Cleaning Services
Before and afters are at the heart of every cleaning service, but Maria Hesse created her own company after seeing some things in her own industry that could use some cleaning up. She can help with one-time or ongoing projects.
Best Florist: Mint Hill Flower Market
The team at Mint Hill Flower Market can help people find the right flower, succulent, plant or floral arrangement to convey the proper sentiment. Its Facebook page blossoms with different gift ideas.
Best Funeral Home: Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
Michael and Julie Neddo own the funeral home. They provide services that are cost-conscious and respectful of the grieving families they serve. They have the resources to help families navigate the funeral process.
Best Insurance Agent: Dawn Leavesley
Dawn Leavesley specializes in connecting clients with home, auto and commercial insurance coverage. She has worked with Messer Financial Group for about two years. She serves as an ambassador with the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Best Mortgage Company: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
The company can assist aspiring or current homeowners get the most out of their investments. The staff in downtown Matthews can help clients go through available loan options and resources.
Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing and Estate Clearing
Piles of clutter are no match for Candi Ruppert, who works as a professional organizer and estate cleaning specialist. She recently spoke at a National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals event.
Best Photographer: Photographic Elegance
Sandy and Doug Harrison celebrated the 25th anniversary of Photographic Elegance this spring. The firm celebrated this spring with an open house and posting a composite image of 750 client images on social media.
Best Travel Agency: Cupcake Castles Travel Company
Erica Carpenter is not only an avid traveler, but she is also a travel agent affiliated with Cupcake Castles Travel Company willing to share her insights into taking better vacations, especially for couples, families and runners.
