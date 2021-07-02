Best Custom Home Builder: Goodwin Custom Homes
Charlotte native Chris Goodwin helps families move into the home of their dreams. Goodwin Custom Homes is a family business as wife Susan Goodwin helps with social media, staging and other behind-the-scenes tasks.
Best Flooring Store: M&M Hardwood Flooring
M&M Hardwood Flooring provides homes a fresh look through hardwood, carpet, LVP/LVT, tile and backsplash solutions. The company has earned Best Flooring three times.
Best General Contractor: KB Home Improvement
Ken Baraby and Justin Petty own this company, which tackles many different types of renovations and exterior additions to improve homes. Recent projects posted on social media include decks, patios, porches and a renovated laundry room.
Best Hardware Store: Renfrow Hardware & General Merchandise
Big-box stores have taken over the home-improvement space, making it hard to find old-timey hardware stores like Renfrow. This treasure has been around since 1900. It's a good place to get your tools sharpened and repaired.
Best Heating & Cooling: McClintock Heating & Cooling
Rob McClintock and his HVAC technicians have gained a reputation for quality work in and beyond Matthews. McClintock serves as president of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association of North Carolina.
Best Interior Design: Stage It! Charlotte
The team can help families sell their homes faster and for more money by helping buyers better conceptualize the possibilities of a potentially new space. Karen Mendenhall's team includes renovation and staging specialists.
Best Landscaping Company: CSI Lawn Care Services
The company excels with weekly visits, ensuring the lawn is mowed, fertilized and free of leaves and weeds. Other services include aeration, seeding and cleanups.
Best Pest Control: Tactical Pest and Termite Solutions
Ants, fleas, mice, mosquitoes, termites, ticks and other pests are no match for these guys. The firm utilizes experience in the construction industry to perfect treatments in residential and commercial spaces
Best Plumber: E.R. Plumbing Services
Dave Parker, a master plumber with three decades of experience, is the face of the firm, which has been clearing drains since 1997. His team is involved in the community, helping charities like the Ronald McDonald House and The Sandbox.
