Best Chiropractor: Matthews Family Chiropractic
Dr. John Hannah earns high marks from clients for his professionalism and the effectiveness of treatments. The clinic has been providing chiropractic care to help ease pain since 1990.
Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Premier Plastic Surgery Center
Dr. Victor Ferrari and his team can lift, tuck, reduce or augment areas of the body that prevent clients from living their best, most confident lives. The firm offers non-surgical options, such as fillers, injections, laser hair removal and microneedling.
Best COVID-19 Community Support: StarMed Healthcare
StarMed Healthcare was among health organizations to partner with Mecklenburg County this year in offering a series of large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinics at sites like Bojangles Coliseum.
Best Dentist: Craft Smiles: Modern Family Dentistry
Charlotte natives Dr. Monica Patel and Dr. Sameer Kashyap head this office, which offers general and cosmetic dentistry. The office said on social media on its second anniversary in May, “Our passion lies in treating people and not just their teeth.”
Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology
Charlotte Dermatology has been keeping skin healthy in the Charlotte region since 1939. The Matthews location employs experienced doctors, such as Coleman Altman, Hazem El-Gamal and Gary Slaughter Jr.
Best Eye Care Provider: Metrolina Eye Associates
Metrolina Eye Associates is focused on the Charlotte region with six locations, including Matthews. The office's ophthalmologists and optometrists can help with various forms of vision loss and eye disease.
Best Home Health: BAYADA
BAYADA's brand of home health care has grown to more than 300 offices since launching in 1975. The Matthews location specializes in pediatrics, giving youth and their families the care they need at home or school.
Best Massage Therapy: Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage
Owner Ashley Dwyer is a massage therapist who teaches other massage therapists. Her staff uses a slew of techniques to get clients feeling more relaxed, less pain and healthier. The firm has also raised awareness about human trafficking.
Best Orthodontist: Star Orthodontics
The firm's name changed last year from Starr & Dickens Orthodontics after the retirement of partner Gary Starr. Dr. Steven Dickens and his staff have patients leaving the office with their new smiles feeling like superstars.
Best Over 55 Community: Matthews Glen
The ACTS Retirement Community changed its name from Plantation Estates to Matthews Glen last year to better reflect its inclusive community. The 124-acre campus offers independent living, assisted living and skilled care residences.
Best Supplement Store: Get Me Some Green
Get Me Some Green sticks out among the influx of CBD stores. The store hosts live music Fridays on the green beside the store, books massages with crystal therapy in a green room and raises awareness about human trafficking and homelessness.
Best Weightloss Facility: Carolinas Natural Health Center
Dr. Michael Smith and his team specialize in health transformations through natural techniques and nutrition. Smith recently elcomed naturopathic doctor and author Dr. Daemon Jones to the team.
Best Women’s Health Care: The Women's Center at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center unveiled the maternity center five years ago. Some of the perks include labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum suites; guest sleeper chairs and lactation services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.