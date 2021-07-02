Best Asian Food: Umami Sushi and Grill
Loyal customers rave about the sushi. Large party platters of regular and special rolls are available. The Japanese restaurant has beef, chicken, shrimp and vegetable dishes. The hibachi is also popular here.
Best Bakery: Daphne’s Bakery
Bakeries tend to pop up here and there in the Charlotte region, but Daphne's has staying power. It seems to do everything right, including sourcing from local farms, making food from scratch and ensuring the goods taste great.
Best Barbecue: Mac’s Speed Shop
The restaurant serves up beef brisket, beer can chicken and Hickory-smoked pulled pork, among other dishes. Customer satisfaction isn't enough for Mac's Speed Shop. The brand enters competitive barbecue cook-offs and usually wins or places.
Best Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen
Stacks Kitchen specializes in serving breakfast all day using local ingredients and family recipes. Load up on skillets, omelets, pancakes, French toast and other morning staples.
Best Burger Joint: South 21
The origin story for South 21 dates back to Charlotte in the 1950s, but the Matthews location is the latest. The diner offers hamburgers and cheeseburgers for a good price. Add beef patties with the Super Boy Double and 21 Xpress Special Triple.
Best Cupcake: Daphne’s Bakery
The menu offers everything from old-fashioned standbys like chocolate, vanilla and red velvet to more creative entries such as Ughlee Betty and Queen Anne. Instagram is the preferred way to keep tabs on what's in the oven.
Best Date Night: The Portrait Gallery
There's a lot going for this restaurant that makes it a great venue for dates. There's the craft cocktails, boutique wines, upscale small plates and entrees, outdoor patio and overall ambiance.
Best Food Truck: Chilaka Taco Lab
There's two types of bright red trucks. One puts out fires. The other, Chilaka Taco Lab, brings the fire. The taco truck can be found at special events throughout the Charlotte region, including Saturdays at the Mint Hill Farmer's Market.
Best Ice Cream: Carolina Creamery
You've worked a long, hard day. Might as well reward yourself with something you love like ice cream. How about the best ice cream in town at Carolina Creamery? Why not two scoops?
Best Italian Food: Mario’s Italian Restaurant
The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including house specialties chicken or shrimp marsala, scallopini, piccata, parmesan and francese, in a casual environment. Customers can enjoy the same great food without the kids at John's Place.
Best Lunch Spot: East 74 Restaurant
If it's been a while since you had a home-cooked meal, then consider heading to East 74 Restaurant, where they serve classic dishes like meatloaf, country-fried steak and beef tips. Customers rave about the good food and prices.
Best Mexican Food: Taxco Mexican Grill
The brand serves up authentic Mexican food in four locations in the region, including Mint Hill. House specials include the Flag Taquitos, in which fried rolled corn tortillas with beef or chicken inside are covered in green, red and cheese sauce.
Best Outdoor Dining: The Portrait Gallery
The restaurant has a spacious enclosed patio accentuated with plants, a draped ceiling and overhead lights. It's the perfect setting to enjoy craft cocktails, wine or fine-dining options.
Best Pizzeria: The Pizza Peel & Tap Room
The Pizza Peel serves up specialty pizzas with creative names and unique tastes, including Tong's Thai, Jambalaya Pizza and Sorry for Partying Supreme. Customers can make their own with dozens of gourmet toppings.
Best Sandwich Shop: Picadeli's Pub-In-Deli
The menu includes burgers, subs and sandwiches. Customers can order a sandwich on a Kaiser roll, pita bread, onion, pumpernickel, rye, wheat or wrap. Specialties include Philadelphia, Reuben or Rachel and Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
Best Seafood: Captain Steve's Family Seafood Restaurant
Customers can order something different at this seafood restaurant for a few weeks and not even skim the surface of its diverse menu. Diners can pick from plenty of fried and broiled seafood platters as well as good daily specials.
Best Steakhouse: LongHorn Steakhouse
There's nothing like ordering steaks to celebrate a special occasion. This national chain has been serving up steaks since 1981. It touts perfectly crafted cuts of filet, porterhouse, ribeye, sirloin, T-bone and New York strip.
Best Sushi: New Zealand Cafe
The restaurant within the Sardis Crossing shopping center attracts people from across the region craving its award-winning sushi and cuisine. There's a large selection of sushi rolls and combinations to order.
Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Nourish Charlotte
The delivery service allows customers to buy healthy and mouthwatering food a la carte or through meal plans. Nourish also offers plans for women going through pregnancy or people starting plant-based diets.
Best Wings: The Hill Bar and Grill
The community has The Hill Bar and Grill's back, voting the restaurant as Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's Munch Madness winner for the past two years. Wings come in mild, hot, honey barbecue, teriyaki or Hill style (hot and sticky sweet)
