Best Community Theater: Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
The nonprofit emerged from the pandemic shutdowns with a partnership with The African American Playwrights Group to bring more diverse stories to the stage as well as a spaced-out outdoor production of “Godspell.”
Best Event Venue: Historic Reid House
The Matthews Historical Foundation manages the Historic Reid House, a Victorian home dating back to 1890. The home can be rented out for events, including the Matthews Woman's Club Service League's Victorian Holiday Teas.
Best Girls Night Out: Seaboard Brewing, Taproom, & Wine Bar
Combining a tap
room with a wine bar allows Seaboard to cover a wide net of tastes. The wine can be enjoyed by the glass or the bottle as well as paired with a charcuterie board. Live music can also spice up the night.
Best Historical Site: Carl J. McEwen Historic Village
The Mint Hill Historical Society maintains this living history village, which features a country store, country doctor's office and one-room schoolhouse. Almost finished is an 1880s timber frame barn that will serve as an events center.
Best Influencer: LaMelo Ball
The NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year point guard averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds a game with the Charlotte Hornets. He has 7 million followers on Instagram.
Best Podcast: Inside Matthews with Jim Taylor
The former mayor launched a podcast this year in which he interviews guests about what makes Matthews the best town in America. Recent episodes explore Matthews Fire & EMS and Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts.
Best Live Music Venue: Stooges Pub & Grub
The pub hosts an open mic night on Mondays and some of the area's best bands on the weekends. Musicians to “rock the Stooge” recently include Brooke Lee, Hardwired, Hi Fidelity and Right Turn Clyde.
Best Museum: Matthews Heritage Museum
The museum not only houses the history of Matthews but also showcases relics of the past, such as the current exhibit on ladies accessories. Director Barbara Taylor has researched Tank Town and Roseland Cemetery.
Best TV Personality: Derek James
He is often the first person to tell us good morning as host of “WCCB News Rising.” His snarky takes on reality TV shows and celebrities tend to be picked up by national television shows. He reminds us of Regis Philbin, except he also annoys Howard Stern.
