Best College Preparation Service: College Admissions Strategies
The firm helps families navigate the intimidating college admissions process. Youth can not only gain insight into preparation, applications and financial aid but they can also leave with a better understanding of who they are.
Best Day Care: Mt. Moriah Child Development Center
The day care is a ministry of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church within the Crestdale community in Matthews. Staff strives to provide a high-quality, faith-based education in preparation for kindergarten.
Best Private School: Carmel Christian School
The school recently celebrated 78 high school graduates entering the next stage of their lives. Its mission is “to provide an excellent education, built on biblical truth, which equips students to reflect Christ to the world.”
Best Summer Camp: Charlotte Academy of Music
The academy's Splash! Summer Camps have been allowing children to jump into their artistic passions for 14 years. Owner Regina Ziliani made a big splash, too, in February when the academy offered screen-free summer camps.
Best Tutoring Center: Kumon Math and Reading Center
Hina Patel operates the franchise within the Plantation Market Shopping Center. Her staff creates individualized plans for clients that not only improve math and reading knowledge but also enhance study skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.