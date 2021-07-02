Best Bar: Carolina Beer Temple
Many have traveled from afar to the Carolina Beer Temple seeking the wisdom of craft beer aficionados and the taste of North Carolina breweries. Rob Jacik's brainchild has helped cultivate a unique vibe for downtown Matthews.
Best Brewery: Seaboard Brewing, Taproom, & Wine Bar
Seaboard's five-barrel brew house produces popular beers like the Silver Meteor IPA, Tidewater Red Ale and Iron Master Stout. You can also experience live music, trivia and flight nights inside the railroad-themed taproom.
Best Coffee Shop: Mint Hill Roasting Company
This coffee house roasts its own beans. The shop serves drinks that cater to many tastes on the java spectrum, from a basic cup of coffee to cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen. The shop supports women-centric businesses and causes.
Best Sports Bar: Kristopher’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
This downtown Matthews hot spot has everything you need for a good sports bar, including televisions, wings and craft beer in a fun environment. And for a nice change of pace, you can visit on bike night.
Best Wine Bar: Matthews Wine Cellar
The shop has undergone an ownership and name change in recent years, but good wine remains the draw. Matthews Wine Cellar recently unveiled an entertainment schedule that includes a weekly wine tasting, ladies night and two nights of live music.
