Best Dog Trainer: Queen City K9 Services
Ted Vande Woude and his team prepare dogs for police training, military work or being obedient members of the family. Ted's years of experience assure dog owners that they're not barking up the wrong tree.
Best Groomer: Tiffany's Pet Salon
Even the cutest and sweetest fur babies can become stinky little messes. Tiffany's Pet Salon can help with all of your pets' grooming needs, even if they are puppies. The salon not only pampers but has taken collections for animal nonprofits.
Best Pet Friendly Bar: Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill
Jekyll & Hyde has made no bones about being a dog-friendly pub. Staff allows patrons to hang out with their dogs on the spacious patio. The pub has also supported the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Best Pet Store: Backyard Birds
Backyard Birds has been a hub for birdwatchers and enthusiasts for 25 years. The store carries quality seed, an array of gifts, tools to attract diverse birds, a full slate of educational programming and a cute dog mascot in Buddy
Best Veterinarian: Miller Animal Hospital
Dr. Jack Miller has been taking care of fur babies, including the occasional deer visiting the office for a snack, since 2003. The hospital offers medical, surgical and dental services as well as preventive care.
