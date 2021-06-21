MINT HILL — After more than 30 years in the banking and financial service industry, Mint Hill resident David Houck decided to switch professional gears and invest in himself by opening North Carolina’s first Home Clean Heroes.
“It was time in my career to explore different options and take my career path in my hands,” Houck said, crediting his wife for the encouragement. “She’s the one who pushed me out of the nest.”
Founded in 2017, the Virginia Beach-based residential cleaning business has set itself apart by providing a tech-savvy approach to the $6 billion cleaning segment, utilizing proprietary technology for operational efficiency including field management software, in-vehicle GPS and data tracking.
The brand’s commitment to providing convenient, customizable and trustworthy home cleaning services has earned recognition from Franchise Gator as one of the fastest growing franchises and as a top emerging franchise of 2021, and by Franchise Connect Magazine as one of the top 100 home service franchise opportunities.
Home Clean Heroes President Joe Delatte said the Charlotte region’s booming housing market is great for franchisees. Houck will run two territories servicing Matthews, Mint Hill and most of Union County, but there are still four more territories available for anyone interested in opening their own Home Clean Heroes.
Delatte said most franchisees are people in the corporate world wanting more stability and to be their own boss. The brand’s home office handles all the leads, marketing and advertising, freeing up the local owners to run the day-to-day.
“So you’re going into business for yourself but not by yourself because you have this support system behind you,” Delatte said.
Houck chose Home Clean Heroes for its buttoned up business model and the necessary service it will provide the area’s growing real estate market.
“There’s not a detail they have not addressed,” Houck said of the franchise. “It’s really a paint by numbers business. Follow it and make it your own, put your personality into it and work hard and enjoy it.”
Houck conducts all the in-home estimates for new clients himself, during which he learns their specific needs and makes note of hot spots in the home like high-touch surfaces and high-traffic areas. Home Clean Heroes uses eco-friendly products with the exception of a Lysol-based cleaner used to sanitize and does not do laundry or wash dishes.
Every clients gets their own two-person team of professional grime-fighters who have passed a background check and are bonded, insured and thoroughly trained. They also get a set of color-coded microfiber towels so there is no cross contamination between rooms or between houses.
Houck understands that people are busy between work, spending time with family, exploring the area and putting money back into our local economy, and the last thing they want to do is spend their time cleaning. That’s where he says Home Clean Heroes comes in.
“Our number one promise is to defend our customers’ free time so they can spend it how they want to spend it,” Houck said.
He also hopes to provide a positive impact on the community through Home Clean Heroes’ “Cleaning for a Reason” program by offering women undergoing chemotherapy treatment one complimentary cleaning service.
“It just makes them feel a little bit better,” Houck said.
