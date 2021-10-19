MINT HILL – Town commissioners will allow a code exemption for an out-parcel to be developed within the Mint Hill Festival Shopping Center, paving the way for a new Planet Fitness to locate there.
The center is in a part of town requiring buildings to front a public street or public open space.
Commissioners approved the exemption Oct. 14 without any discussion.
