MINT HILL – Alma Properties, of Monroe, has submitted an annexation request to the Town of Mint Hill for 90 acres at 14250 Cabarrus Road.
Town Manager Brian Welch told commissioners Oct. 14 that the land at Arlington Church Road and Cabarrus Road has been proposed to be developed as a by-right subdivision.
ECH Homes, of Charlotte, submitted the subdivision application Aug. 26 for Oak Creek subdivision.
Two site plans have been submitted for the project. The first involves 85 single-family homes. A revised site plan calls for 83 lots, including 16 duplex units.
No one spoke at the public hearing. Town commissioners may vote on the annexation as early as Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.