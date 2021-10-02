MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is holding a photography contest for shots that best represent the town.
This may include people, places and events.
First place wins $250. Second place gets $100. Photos will be featured on the chamber's website and office.
Submissions are due by Nov. 30. Winners will be announced Dec. 16. Send submissions to minthillchamberofcommerce@gmail.com.
Photo categories include celebrations/events, nature/parks/trails, people and streetscapes/town landmarks.
On the web: www.minthillchamberofcommerce.com
