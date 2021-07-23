CHARLOTTE – FS Food Group will be opening its first Midwood Smokehouse this year in Raleigh.
Midwood Smokehouse is known for its award-winning, all-hickory-smoked barbecue.
The menu is influenced by cooking styles from all of the major barbecue capitals, including Texas and the Carolinas. It will include famous items like the USDA Prime brisket, Southern Living’s Best Mac & Cheese as well as Eastern North Carolina Style Chopped Pork.
“We have had our sights on Raleigh for a few years after having previous success there with Bad Daddy’s and are looking forward to officially bringing Midwood Smokehouse to that market,” Restauranteur Frank Scibelli said. “Our pitmasters and crew look forward to serving some of the best barbecue at what will be our sixth location in the Carolinas.”
The team currently operates four in the Charlotte area – Ballantyne, Park Road, Plaza Midwood and Birkdale Village (Huntersville) – and one in Columbia, S.C.
Led by Lexington-native Executive Pitmaster Matthew Barry, the Raleigh menu will mirror the other locations with best-sellers such as Texas-style brisket, Eastern Carolina Chopped Pork and Tex-Mex barbecue tacos, in addition to having a tortilla maker on site.
The team hopes to be open by early next year.
On the web: https://midwoodsmokehouse.com
