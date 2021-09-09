CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner will be well stocked for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18.
The restaurant will carry its new Cheeseburger Wrap with 100% Angus seasoned ground beef, grilled onions, pickle slaw, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, American cheese, ketchu, and mustard wrapped in a sun-dried tomato basil tortilla.
It is also serving the following selections made with 100% Angus ground beef:
• Breakfast Burger piled with melted cheddar cheese, hash browns, lettuce, tomato, bacon, an egg style and drizzled with Hollandaise sauce.
• All American Burger topped with melted American cheese, tomato and lettuce-pickle slaw.
• Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Burger stacked with hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms.
Visit https://metrodiner.com/burgers to view the burger menu.
