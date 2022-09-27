CHARLOTTE – Celebrating its 30th anniversary with a rotation of beloved dishes that put the restaurant on the map, Metro Diner is now serving up a classic Reuben stacked with deli-sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.
This sandwich is available for dine-in, to-go and delivery through Oct. 31.
Diners may also order seasonal Pumpkin Griddles - Belgian Waffle, Pancakes and Homemade Bread Pudding all drizzled with cream cheese icing, candied pecans and cinnamon butter topping.
Visit https://metrodiner.com/anniversary/ for details.
