CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner has launched a new line of summer salads featuring fresh ingredients.
Some of the salads customers can order include:
• Strawberry Avocado Chicken Salad: Herb-roasted chicken, fresh avocado, strawberries, candied pecans, bacon, red onion, tomatoes and feta cheese over crisp mixed greens and romaine tossed in poppyseed dressing.
• Spicy Honey Chicken Salad: Crispy chicken tossed in a spicy honey sauce, roasted corn, fresh avocado, pickled red onions, radish, mixed greens and romaine with a side of creamy ranch dressing.
• Crispy Chicken Tender Salad: Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders over mixed greens and romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions and tortilla crunch tossed in our honey mustard dressing.
• Chicken Caesar Salad: Classic grilled chicken Caesar salad with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.
• Citrus-Glazed Salmon Caesar Salad: Seared and citrus-glazed salmon over a classic Caesar salad with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.
Metro Diner has locations in Charlotte (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Matthews (10412 E. Independence Blvd.).
On the web: https://metrodiner.com/
