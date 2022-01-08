CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner is offering macro and gluten-friendly dishes in the New Year.
Protein packed breakfast favorites include the Steak & Scramble Bowl, Avocado Toast and the Meat Lovers Omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese.
Additional protein-packed dishes that are macro and gluten-friendly include:
• Breakfast Burger: 100% Angus burger, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, lettuce, tomato, bacon, an egg any style and Hollandaise sauce stacked on a Gluten-Free bun.
• Western Omelet: Ham, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and peppers, topped with salsa. Ask for gluten-free toast.
• Protein Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and your choice of two meats: bacon, sausage patties, sausage links, turkey sausage or Canadian bacon.
• Avocado Breakfast Sandwich: Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado with lettuce, tomato and mayo on gluten-free toast.
• Metro Club: Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on three slices of gluten-free toast.
• Lemon Dill Salmon: Seared salmon, seasoned with lemon and dill. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed green beans. Ask for no gravy.
Metro Diners has locations in Charlotte (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Matthews (10412 E. Independence Blvd.).
On the web: www.metrodiner.com.
