INDIAN TRAIL – While some people associate Memorial Day with the soldiers who died in battle during World War II or Vietnam, Lt. Col. Sam Johnson shared the story of someone who made headlines last year with close ties to home.
Johnson serves as executive vice president of The Independence Fund, an organization that helps wounded or ill veterans. He was the keynote speaker for Indian Trail’s Memorial Day observance May 30 at Veterans Memorial Garden.
Johnson said 1.3 million brave men and women have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms – 7,075 since the terrorist attracks of Sept. 11, 2001, and 39 since last Memorial Day.
But he focused on the 13 service men and women that died during the Kabul airport bombing on Aug. 26, 2021.
Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum was just 20 years old when he died in that attack. Prior to his deployment, the Wyoming native had married his sweetheart.
Three weeks after McCollum’s death, his widow gave birth to a daughter, Levi Rylee Rose. Both now live in Indian Trail.
Johnson encouraged those at the ceremony to research a fallen military figure like McCollum and remember their sacrifice. He also told them to think about their families.
“For some, every day is Memorial Day,” Johnson said.
Town Manager Michael McLaurin encouraged the crowd to think about a personal connection they have to the military.
“During times of conflict when our troops are called into foreign lands and while they are away, family and friends are left to worry while offering up prayers for their safe return,” McLaurin said. “In many cases, those requests are honored and answered. Unfortunately, in other cases, their loved ones are killed and seriously injured and lives are permanently changed.”
Indian Trail Mayor David Cohn encouraged the crowd to think about the late Michael Alvarez, who as mayor supported patriotic groups like the American Legion and VFW.
Cohn noted how Memorial Day is unofficially the start of summer, a time when people enjoy barbecues and going to the pool.
“We couldn’t do any of these things if it wasn’t for the brave Americans that made the ultimate sacrifice for us to do all that we can do,” Cohn said.
John Gray, commander of American Legion Post 458 in Indian Trail, said Memorial Day is a good day to reflect on patriotism and how great this country is.
“More and more, it’s becoming a responsibility for the parents and grandparents to teach the young kids how wonderful this country is and always has been,” he said. “Unfortunately, our school system has gone in the other direction. They seem to harp on the negatives.”
Gray mentioned corruption in the media, FBI, CIA and State Department. He said solar panels, windmills and lithium battery cars are not good ideas. He also questioned global warming and spoke about the benefits of the electoral college and filibuster.
“These topics are what our fallen expect our population to be knowledgeable about,” he said. “It’s hard. We have more corruption and I have never seen the press this bad, but it’s up to you, the American people, to be more involved and at least knowledgeable. It’s up to you, the parents, the grandparents to teach the kids about our honorable system, our honorable history and don’t get carried away with some of the negatives.”
Bud Stauffer, commander of the VFW Post 2423 in Indian Trail, shared the origins of Memorial Day.
“Regardless of our individual differences, today we share in common feelings that are felt so deeply but too often expressed,” he said. “By being here at this event today we unify with Americans at final resting places at memorials around the world to honor the sacrifices of those who answer their nation’s call, who willingly laid down their lives for our freedom. We must be forever mindful that without their courage, their valor, their singleness of purpose, America would be a different place today.”
As grateful citizens, it is our charge to preserve the memory of our fallen, not just through remembers but teaching our youth that freedom is not free.
