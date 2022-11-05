CHARLOTTE – Melting Pot is helping St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Through Dec. 31, visit any Melting Pot restaurant and donate $10 and receive a Donate & Dine card valid for $20 off a future purchase of $50 or more. Melting Pot will donate $10 per Donate & Dine card to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visit www.meltingpot.com/donateanddine.aspx for details.
