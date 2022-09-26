CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-area Melting Pot restaurants are introducing the inaugural Oktober FondueFest limited-time menu featuring Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer in both its Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue and Oktoberfest cooking style.
Every Monday through Wednesday through Oct. 26, the Oktober FondueFest dining experience, starting at $47, features a three-course menu with Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue and premium Bavarian dippers, choice of salad and Black Forest Chocolate Fondue.
Guests have the option to add the Oktober FondueFest Entrée with the new Oktoberfest Cooking Style to make it a four-course meal.
A new way to dip
Dip into Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue and grill the best “wurst.” Made tableside with Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, the Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue features Kindred Creamery Cheddar, emmenthaler, parmesan, housemade Bavarian mustard, garlic, and spices. Guests can enjoy Bavarian-style dippers grilled right at the table including hot-off-the grill Bratwurst, Braised Short Rib, Roasted Garlic Dijon Potatoes, Steamed Carrots and Cornichons accompanied by pretzel bread, sauerkraut and Bavarian mustard.
New cooking style
Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles, Melting Pot is introducing a new Oktoberfest Cooking Style to enjoy with an entrée as part of a four-course meal.
Made tableside, the Oktoberfest Cooking Style features Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, onion, garlic, Bavarian mustard, carraway and bay leaf to give entrée selections an authentic, German-inspired flavor.
German-inspired dessert
The Oktober FondueFest menu brings a traditional, German-inspired dessert to the fondue pot. The Black Forest Chocolate Fondue features the rich flavor of dark chocolate with black cherry compote and kirschwasser cherry brandy. Served with treats including Black Forest Brownies, sweet-spiced apples, strawberries, pearl sugar waffles, bananas, and cream puffs.
Guests can also enjoy beverages featuring Oktoberfest-inspired beer including Sam Adams Octoberfest Beer, Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin which has a slight hint of jalapeño and brings a unique twist to this fall flavor inspired beer. Also featured is a sweet German Riesling; Schmitt SöhneSpätlese Piesporter Michelsberg.
On the web: www.meltingpot.com/oktober-fonduefest.aspx.
