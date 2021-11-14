CHARLOTTE – Bar members and those seeking legal resources will find more of what they’re looking for and easier on the Mecklenburg County Bar and Foundation’s new website.
The web address remains the same (www.meckbar.org), but member input and usage facilitated a redesign.
Most notably, users can find a simplified navigation of the site and sidebar “quick links” that connect directly to the most-searched information, including upcoming events, volunteer and continuing legal education opportunities, as well as the Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service. Take a tour at https://www.meckbar.org/?pg=Website-Tutorial.
“We took the program areas people use the most and brought them to the forefront,” said Leah Campbell, executive director of the Mecklenburg County Bar and Foundation. “By condensing the information, making it easier to find and incorporating user feedback, we now have a website that will yield a better all-around experience.”
Updated logos for the Bar and Foundation are at once a shield – symbolic of protection and trust; and a classical architectural column – a feature found in courthouses and public buildings around the country.
The blues within the new palette reflect the trust, confidence, responsibility and purpose evocative of the profession and practice of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.