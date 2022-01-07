CHARLOTTE – Gloria Brown, general manager of the McDonald’s at 4440 S. Tryon St., has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s restaurant managers globally.
Brown was one of 345 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, from 60 markets representing the top 1% of restaurant managers to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.
Brown, who has been working at McDonald’s for 25 years, was recently presented with her award.
“This is an honor,” Brown said. “I was glad to be nominated, but I was surprised that I won! I am very honored. I have never won an award before. A part-time job has led to a long-life job for me and a rewarding career.”
McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald's and its customers.
“Gloria was nominated for her commitment to our restaurant and its Charlotte neighborhood,” owner-operator Marty Ranft said. “We’re delighted that we were able to recognize Gloria in this way for her commitment to McDonald’s.”
Around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members, according to McDonald's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.