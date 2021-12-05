RALEIGH – Dr. Dimitrios (Takie) Hondros was installed as president of the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians for a one-year term during the organization’s annual meeting in Asheville.
For the past 16 years, Hondros has practiced family medicine in Matthews. He is in independent practice with Avance Care.
In his inaugural address to NCAFP members, Hondros talked about the importance of mentors and having a community of support.
“The NCAFP is a place where folks come together, interact, exchange ideas and reaffirm why they currently are or will choose family medicine as their career. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my mentors,” he said. “As health care quickly changes, family medicine will be at the forefront of how we deliver care to our patients. We can only do that if we support, teach and cultivate the love of family medicine to future generations.”
Hondros has been involved with the academy since the start of medical school, having served on many state committees and as student representative to the NCAFP Board. He later served on the NCAFP Foundation Board of Trustees and has more recently served as an at-large physician member and executive committee member of the NCAFP Board.
Hondros also regularly precepts both medical students and physician assistant students.
He lives in Matthews with his wife and three children.
