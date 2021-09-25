Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants from Sept. 17 to 23:
Lowest Score
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews – 88
Violations include: Employee turned faucet off with bare hands after hand-washing; employee washed hands at prep sink; raw chicken was stored over raw fish while raw shrimp was stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler; black soil residue was on barrier inside ice machine; some foods weren't held cold enough; rice container didn't have discard time label; and spray bottle of cleaner wasn't labeled.
All Scores
Matthews
• Fujisan, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 100
• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 88
• Sam's Club, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 95.5
• Sam's Club (deli/bakery), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 97.5
• Sam's Club (meat market), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 100
Charlotte (28227)
• Bojangles, 6915 Albemarle Road – 93.5
• Burger King, 7002 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Cottage Express, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95
• Empire Pizza, 7024 Brighton Park Drive – 91.5
• Jersey Mike's, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Steak N Shake, 1926 Sardis Road N. – 90
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 94.5
• Fortune Cookie VI, 8206 Providence Road – 92.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.