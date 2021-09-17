The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 10 to 16:
Matthews
• Adam's Mart, 11130 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Poke Honolulu, 10416 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 90.5
Charlotte (28227)
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 97
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9030 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• Domino's Pizza, 9020 Albemarle Road – 93
