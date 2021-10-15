The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 8 to 14:
Lowest Scores
• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 87.5
Violations include: Employee put on gloves after touching soiled dishes without washing hands; cart of tools blocked hand sink in back of kitchen; large container of cheese dip didn't cool fast enough; cheese dip and rice weren't held hot enough; and pork carnitas, cooked beef, house-made salsa, cut lettuce and refried beans had date marking from more than 24 hours prior.
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N., Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Pans and containers were stored as clean with food debris and grease build-up; chicken strips weren't held hot enough; and shredded cheese, sliced cheese, egg, blue cheese, lettuce and coleslaw weren't held cold enough.
Matthews
• Birra Burger, 929 Park Center Drive – 96.5
• Brakeman's Coffee & Supply, 225 N. Trade St. – 99
• Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 87.5
• Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Red Radish Catering Co, 10734 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Royal Cafe & Creperie, 131 Matthews Station St. – 98.5
Mint Hill
• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 98
• Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 100
• Hawthorne's Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93.5
• The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 98
• Publix (meat market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• C Town Express (meat market), 7012 Albemarle Road – 94.5
• Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 97
• Sam's Mart, 9731 Idlewild Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 88.5
