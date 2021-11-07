The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4:
Matthews
Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
El Cilantro, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 94.5
Jersey Mikes, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
Pizza Spiga, 3509 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 92
Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 95.5
Showmars, 9624 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Mint Hill
O'Neil's Pub, 8121 Fairview Road – 98
Charlotte (28227)
Best Western Plus, 2501 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
Kos Pool And Bar, 8829 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 98.5
La Luna 2 (restaurant), 8829 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 98.5
La Luna 2 (meat market), 8829 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 96.5
Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 93
Charlotte (28270)
Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 91.5
