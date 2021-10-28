The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 22 to 28:
Matthews
Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Delicious Foods, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 99
Rey Taco, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Mint Hill
7-Eleven, 4300 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 96
Big Guys Pizza, 6914 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
Chick-fil-A, 7404 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
Vintners Hill, 7427 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Zaxby's, 6911 Brighton Park Drive – 95
Charlotte (28227)
Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Charlotte (28270)
Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 96
