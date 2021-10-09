Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants from Oct. 1 to 7:
Lowest Scores
• Harper's Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 90
Violations include: Employees left work stations to gather supplies and returned to station without changing gloves and
chicken wasn't cooked hot enough.
Matthews
• Applebee's, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Carolina Beer Temple, 195 N. Trade St. – 100
• Go Go Empanadas, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Li's Noodles Asian Kitchen, 10915 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Picadeli's Deli, 1600 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93
• Tasty Crab House Matthews, 1826 Windsor Square Drive – 94.5
Mint Hill
• Food Lion (deli), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98
• Food Lion (meat & seafood), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5
• J Birds Burger Jointe At Pennys Place, 7920 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
Charlotte (28227)
• K's Asian Xpress, 10102 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• McDonald's, 9150 Lawyers Road – 94
• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• Domino's Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 96.5
