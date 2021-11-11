The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 5 to 11:
Lowest Score
• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Violations include: Raw eggs were stored above butter in walk-in cooler; cheese sauce wasn't held hot enough;
containers of milk in walk-in cooler and bar coolers didn't have date mark; and dish machine had drain flies.
Matthews
• Chef Henry Catering, 1050 Devore Lane – 97.5
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Great Harvest Bread, 110 Matthews Station St. – 97
• International Truck of Tacos (mobile food), 10734 Monroe Road – 97
Mint Hill
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Marco's Pizza, 6816 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road – 93.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 95
