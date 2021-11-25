The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspects these restaurants from Nov. 19 to 25:
Matthews
Bowlero, 11210 Brigman Road – 97
Circle K, 3424 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
Courtyard Bistro, 11425 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
Publix (seafood), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99
Smoothie King, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 92.5
Mint Hill
Arby's, 12936 Albemarle Road – 97
Charbar 7, 7312 Town View Drive – 92
Charlotte (28227)
Big Air Trampoline Park, 2408 Sardis Road N. – 98
China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 95.5
Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
Kfc/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 95.5
New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 96
Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Smoothie King, 8710 Krefeld Drive – 99.5
Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
Arby`S, 9456 Monroe Road – 98.5
Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
