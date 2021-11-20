The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 12 to 18
Lowest Scores
Chili's Grill & Bar/ It’s Just Wings, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 78
Violations include: Inspector described “lack of oversight throughout kitchen,” employee ate tomatoes while prepping them; sanitizer buckets were stored inside of hand sink; restaurant didn't have parasite destruction letter for salmon served undercooked; employees didn't wash hands in between tasks; corn, queso and rice weren't held hot enough; and raw chicken and cheese weren't held cold enough.
Matthews
Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
Corporate Caterers, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
Hampton Inn, 9615 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 90.5
Mac's Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 97
Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 98
Mint Hill
Publix (deli and cheese, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28227)
El Taco Deli, 7012 Albemarle Road – 97.5
Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road – 90
Charlotte (28270)
Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 93.5
Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
