The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 28 to June 3:
28227
• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 95.5
• Smoothie King, 8710 Krefeld Drive – 97
• Subway, 9044 Lawyers Road – 92.5
• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
• Urban Air Trampoline Adventure Park, 9108 Lawyers Road – 100
28270
• 704 Korean Bbq8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 95
28105
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Lam’s Kitchen, 3016 Weddington Road – 91
