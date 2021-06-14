The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 4 to 10:
Lowest Scores
• BR Cafe, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 91
Violations include:
container of raw hamburger patties was stored over cases of soda; slicer had food debris and build-up on blade; and beans and marinara didn't have date mark inside lowboy reach-in.
All Scores
Matthews
• Dilworth Coffee Plantation Market, 3016 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 9848 Monroe Road – 99
• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Food Lion (meat market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• Jonathan's, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 94.5
• McDonald's, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 98.5
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
• Showmars, 9624 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Starbucks, 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Subway, 2800 Campus Ridge Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Edible Arrangements, 6832 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Food Lion (produce), 9848 Monroe Road – 97.5
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 95.5
• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• BR Cafe, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 91
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 99
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 94
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 94
