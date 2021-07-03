The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 25 to July 1:
Matthews
• Cantina Do Brasil, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 98
• Cmak European Deli, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 95
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Sam's Club, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 96
Mint Hill
• Jersey Mike's, 7028 Brighton Park Drive – 95.5
• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 96.5
• Thrashers Dawgs, 7732 Davis Road – 98.5
• Wayback Burgers, 7014 Tutor St. – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Cottage Express, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 98
• McDonald's, 9150 Lawyers Road – 96
