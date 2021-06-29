The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 18 to 24.
Lowest Scores
• Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St., Matthews – 85
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn't available; employee handled cooked pasta with bare hands; employee used a hand wash sink to fill a container of water; and chili and marinara weren't held hot enough.
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N., Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Sanitizer was stored in hand sink; raw salmon and shrimp thawed on rack above cooked onions; chicken tenders and corn weren't held hot enough; sliced cheeses and bean puree weren't held cold enough; and date marking wasn't used.
Matthews
• Brakeman's Coffee & Supply, 225 N. Trade St. – 94
• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 93.5
• Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 9005 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 97
• Poke Honolulu, 10416 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Red Radish Catering Co, 10734 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Somi Sushi, 3104 Weddington Road – 95
• Target (Pizza Hut/Starbucks), 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• Zoe's Kitchen, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5
Mint Hill
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 97
• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 96.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5
• Circle K, 8910 Albemarle Road – 96
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 7005 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 98.5
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy's, 1636 Sardis Road – 95.5
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road – 96
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 95
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
